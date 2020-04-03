Table tennis served up in the kitchen!

VIDEO SHOWS: ABU YAMAN FAMILY PRACTISING TABLE TENNIS IN THEIR KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM; PLAYING TABLE TENNIS ON A MINIATURE TABLE SHOWS: AMMAN, JORDAN (MARCH 21, 2020) (LAITH YOUSEF ABU YAMAN - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF ABU YAMAN FAMILY PRACTISING TABLE TENNIS IN THEIR HOME, USING THE KITCHEN FURNITURE TO PLAY 2.

YOUSEF ABU YAMAN AND HIS DAUGHTER PRACTISING WITH SLOW-MOTION EFFECT ON MINIATURE TABLE TENNIS TABLE AMMAN, JORDAN (MARCH 25, 2020) (LAITH YOUSEF ABU YAMAN - ACCESS ALL) 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) 24-YEAR-OLD TABLE TENNIS CHAMPION, SEWAR ABU YAMAN, SAYING: "In light of the current circumstances we are living in across the world, not just in Jordan, it's very important for athletes to continue their training.

For us in particular, as table tennis is a delicate sport, we have to continue practising to maintain our highest skill level and our reflexes." AMMAN, JORDAN (MARCH 21, 2020) (LAITH YOUSEF ABU YAMAN - ACCESS ALL) 4.

VARIOUS OF YOUSEF ABU YAMAN AND HIS CHILDREN PRACTICING USING KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM TABLE AS TABLE TENNIS TABLE STORY: A Jordanian table tennis-playing family found a creative way to sharpen their skills at home by adapting their kitchen work surfaces and dining table into a practice area.

The Abu Yaman family, who are all professional table tennis players, said it was important for them to maintain their skill level, even while in quarantine from the coronavirus.

Sewar Abu Yaman and her brother Laith both participated in the Tokyo Olympics' qualifiers in Amman, but failed to qualify.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Jordan by Friday (April 3) was 299 with five deaths.

