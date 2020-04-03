Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'It was like having glass in my throat'

'It was like having glass in my throat'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
'It was like having glass in my throat'

'It was like having glass in my throat'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he lost half a stone when he fell ill with Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanJamesWrites

Daniel James 🏳️‍🌈 📚📝 I'm sure it's not that worrying, right? Ask @MattHancock himself: "But it is worrying. I’ve lost half a stone, it’s… https://t.co/RtTlAmrbUa 9 minutes ago

TheOxfordMail

Oxford Mail Health Secretary Matt Hancock says coronavirus was like 'having glass in my throat' https://t.co/4tgyrErvOt 27 minutes ago

elizabethtoni

Elizabeth Toni RT @BBCBreakfast: Health Secretary Matt Hancock on #BBCBreakfast details his experience of having #COVIDー19 - "It was like having glass in… 32 minutes ago

GailGAbney

Gail G. Abney Hancock: 'It was like having glass in my throat' https://t.co/gbDmEDqUVf 36 minutes ago

maxsted_robert

Robert Maxsted Matt Hancock says coronavirus was like having 'glass in my throat' https://t.co/3Y816jS3tY we need to have a test i… https://t.co/uFrv1zzTSf 39 minutes ago

ClareMac1

Clare McCarthy @jessphillips About a month ago I too had a severe sore throat,like having glass in it, a crushing headache and gen… https://t.co/NYnqcpQGtI 42 minutes ago

aerialtyke

Aerial Tyke RT @ChrisMasonBBC: Health Secretary ⁦@MattHancock⁩ talking to ⁦@BBCNaga@BBCBreakfast⁩. He says #coronavirus was ‘pretty unpleasant,’ he c… 49 minutes ago

PeterGreen1966

Peter Green RT @standardnews: Matt Hancock says coronavirus was like having 'glass in my throat' https://t.co/cvAD76F0eq 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.