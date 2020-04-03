Nurses make 'Teletubbies' themed protective suits during coronavirus crisis

Nurses at a hospital in the Philippines created "Teletubbies" themed protective gears to help out with the shortage of supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Adrian Pe and her co-nurses at The Medical City Iloilo in Iloilo City, produced improvised Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in green, yellow, violet, and red, just like the colours of kids show characters from The Teletubbies.

He said: "I will bring this aspect as a nurse designer to see situations with a silver lining." The Philippines health department has purchased a million sets of PPEs from China after hospitals expressed their concern over the shortage of equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.