Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Amid the coronavirus crisis, there's one brand of beer that has been getting a lot of attention.

In February the maker of Corona beer had to deny media reports claiming sales were being hit by its name association with the virus.

But now the Mexican brewer is to temporarily halt production.

Grupo Modelo's business has been declared non-essential by the government.

It exports Corona and other brands to 180 countries.

The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities.

On Thursday (April 2), the country reported over 1,500 virus cases and 50 deaths.

The brewer said in a statement that the suspension will go into place from Sunday (April 5).

Grupo Modelo, which is part of the brewing group AB InBev, operates 11 breweries in Mexico.