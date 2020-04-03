Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Mexico's Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential.

Ciara Lee reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Amid the coronavirus crisis, there's one brand of beer that has been getting a lot of attention.

In February the maker of Corona beer had to deny media reports claiming sales were being hit by its name association with the virus.

But now the Mexican brewer is to temporarily halt production.

Grupo Modelo's business has been declared non-essential by the government.

It exports Corona and other brands to 180 countries.

The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities.

On Thursday (April 2), the country reported over 1,500 virus cases and 50 deaths.

The brewer said in a statement that the suspension will go into place from Sunday (April 5).

Grupo Modelo, which is part of the brewing group AB InBev, operates 11 breweries in Mexico.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.