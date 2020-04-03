Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Report: Maharashtra cancelled similar Tablighi event in Vasai | Oneindia News

Report: Maharashtra cancelled similar Tablighi event in Vasai | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
Report: Maharashtra cancelled similar Tablighi event in Vasai | Oneindia News

Report: Maharashtra cancelled similar Tablighi event in Vasai | Oneindia News

Oppn seeks more concrete plans from PM Modi; India may prepare for a staggered lifting of lockdown; Domestic flights likely to resume after 14th April if lockdown is not extended; Maharashtra tackled a Tablighi event proactively and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

M2L2T5

Rajiv Prinja RT @Sanginamby: #TabligiJamaat Maharashtra police cancelled an event in their state, but with a HM missing in action Delhi Police who repor… 7 hours ago

Sanginamby

Sangita #TabligiJamaat Maharashtra police cancelled an event in their state, but with a HM missing in action Delhi Police w… https://t.co/zI531lxX1y 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.