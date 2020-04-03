A flight to the UK had just SIX passengers on board Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 3 weeks ago A flight to the UK had just SIX passengers on board A man on a flight to Britain said it was like "getting a private jet" - with only FIVE other passengers on board.Christian-Laurentiu Porumb, 25, was flying from Romania to Birmingham after a work course was cancelled. But he was shocked the 6.20am Wizz Air flight from Cluj-Napoca to Birmingham was almost empty - with just six passengers.He was in Romania for a barber course which got cancelled so decided to fly home Portatown, Northern Ireland, via Birmingham.He said: "In the waiting room after security there were five or six people. "Half an hour before the flight boarded there were three people, then after than another three people came in with this fight to Birmingham."It felt like an apocalypse. This is like history. It was scary because everything was closed."Mr Porumb chatted with the other passengers - one of whom was English and the other five were Romanian.He said they all felt like they had 'just entered this private aeroplane.'"I did not expect there to be only six people. I thought it would be like 34." They were all sat together around the middle exit of the plane, but were spaced out in line with social distancing guidance. He wore gloves and masks to protect himself, which he bought. He added that the airport did not provide hand sanitisers and their temperatures were never checked."I wouldn't do it again for sure," he said.He caught another flight from Birmingham to Dublin which he said had just seven passengers.When they arrived in Dublin they were told to self-isolate for 14 days. 0

