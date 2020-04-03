Global  

Who could replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader on Saturday?

A three-month process that started with six candidates will be whittled down to just one when Labour announces its new leader on Saturday.

The result will be announced in the morning, with an acceptance speech by Jeremy Corbyn’s successor given via video due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Here is who is in the running for the job as Opposition leader.

