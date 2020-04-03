Cruise ship passengers to return to home countries now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published Cruise ship passengers to return to home countries A cruise ship that had at least two passengers die of coronavirus while barred from South American ports finally docked on Thursday in Florida after two weeks at sea and days of negotiations with initially resistant local officials. The Zaandam and a sister ship sent to help it, the Rotterdam, were both given permission to unload passengers at Port Everglades after hammering out an agreement with officials who feared it would divert needed resources from a region that has seen a spike in virus cases. 0

