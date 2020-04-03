UK family welcome home nurse mum treating coronavirus patients

This is the heartwarming moment a nurse's family gave her a loving welcome when she returned home from treating coronavirus patients.

Lynne Lake was coming home from work at an NHS hospital on March 31, where thousands of people have contracted the illness.

In the video, Lynne was greeted with applause and flowers as she returned from a gruelling shift and entered the family home in Ewloe, Wales.

Her son Jonathan said that they have been doing this welcome appreciation for her every day and plan to continue it until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Jonathan said his "mum is a hero."