Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK family welcome home nurse mum treating coronavirus patients

UK family welcome home nurse mum treating coronavirus patients

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
UK family welcome home nurse mum treating coronavirus patients

UK family welcome home nurse mum treating coronavirus patients

This is the heartwarming moment a nurse's family gave her a loving welcome when she returned home from treating coronavirus patients.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK family welcome home nurse mum treating coronavirus patients

This is the heartwarming moment a nurse's family gave her a loving welcome when she returned home from treating coronavirus patients.

Lynne Lake was coming home from work at an NHS hospital on March 31, where thousands of people have contracted the illness.

In the video, Lynne was greeted with applause and flowers as she returned from a gruelling shift and entered the family home in Ewloe, Wales.

Her son Jonathan said that they have been doing this welcome appreciation for her every day and plan to continue it until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Jonathan said his "mum is a hero."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.