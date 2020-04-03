WMAR-2 News Weather Update

Low pressure southeast of CapeCod this morning will loopcyclonically back out to seathrough tonight.
High pressurewill build in from the Midwesttonight through Sundaymorning.
A weak cold frontwill follow Sunday night.
Thefront will stall nearby Mondayinto Tuesday before returningnorth as a warm front.TodayIsolated showers after3pm.
Increasing clouds, with ahigh near 58.
Northwest wind15 to 18 mph, with gusts ashigh as 33 mph.
Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.TonightIsolated showers before9pm.
Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 44.
North wind 10 to 15mph, with gusts as high as 23mph.
Chance of precipitationis 20%.
SaturdayPartly sunny,with a high near 60.
Northwind 5 to 8 mph becoming calmin the afternoon.
SaturdayNightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 45.
Calm wind.SundayMostly cloudy, with ahigh near 63.
Calm wind.Sunday NightMostly cloudy,with a low around 48.MondayPartly sunny, with ahigh near 69.
MondayNightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 50.
TuesdayA chance ofshowers after 9am.
Partlysunny, with a high near 72.Chance of precipitation is30%.
Tuesday NightA chance ofshowers before 9pm.
Mostlycloudy, with a low around 54.Chance of precipitation is30%.
WednesdayA chance ofshowers.
Partly sunny, with ahigh near 72.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.Wednesday NightA chance ofshowers.
Partly cloudy, with alow around 50.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.ThursdayMostly sunny, with ahigh nea