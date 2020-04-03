Global  

WMAR-2 News Weather Update

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Low pressure southeast of CapeCod this morning will loopcyclonically back out to seathrough tonight.

High pressurewill build in from the Midwesttonight through Sundaymorning.

A weak cold frontwill follow Sunday night.

Thefront will stall nearby Mondayinto Tuesday before returningnorth as a warm front.TodayIsolated showers after3pm.

Increasing clouds, with ahigh near 58.

Northwest wind15 to 18 mph, with gusts ashigh as 33 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.TonightIsolated showers before9pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 44.

North wind 10 to 15mph, with gusts as high as 23mph.

Chance of precipitationis 20%.

SaturdayPartly sunny,with a high near 60.

Northwind 5 to 8 mph becoming calmin the afternoon.

SaturdayNightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 45.

Calm wind.SundayMostly cloudy, with ahigh near 63.

Calm wind.Sunday NightMostly cloudy,with a low around 48.MondayPartly sunny, with ahigh near 69.

MondayNightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 50.

TuesdayA chance ofshowers after 9am.

Partlysunny, with a high near 72.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Tuesday NightA chance ofshowers before 9pm.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 54.Chance of precipitation is30%.

WednesdayA chance ofshowers.

Partly sunny, with ahigh near 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.Wednesday NightA chance ofshowers.

Partly cloudy, with alow around 50.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.ThursdayMostly sunny, with ahigh nea




