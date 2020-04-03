WMAR-2 News Weather Update now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:03s - Published WMAR-2 News Weather Update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WMAR-2 News Weather Update Low pressure southeast of CapeCod this morning will loopcyclonically back out to seathrough tonight. High pressurewill build in from the Midwesttonight through Sundaymorning. A weak cold frontwill follow Sunday night. Thefront will stall nearby Mondayinto Tuesday before returningnorth as a warm front.TodayIsolated showers after3pm. Increasing clouds, with ahigh near 58. Northwest wind15 to 18 mph, with gusts ashigh as 33 mph. Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.TonightIsolated showers before9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 44. North wind 10 to 15mph, with gusts as high as 23mph. Chance of precipitationis 20%. SaturdayPartly sunny,with a high near 60. Northwind 5 to 8 mph becoming calmin the afternoon. SaturdayNightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 45. Calm wind.SundayMostly cloudy, with ahigh near 63. Calm wind.Sunday NightMostly cloudy,with a low around 48.MondayPartly sunny, with ahigh near 69. MondayNightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 50. TuesdayA chance ofshowers after 9am. Partlysunny, with a high near 72.Chance of precipitation is30%. Tuesday NightA chance ofshowers before 9pm. Mostlycloudy, with a low around 54.Chance of precipitation is30%. WednesdayA chance ofshowers. Partly sunny, with ahigh near 72. Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.Wednesday NightA chance ofshowers. Partly cloudy, with alow around 50. Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.ThursdayMostly sunny, with ahigh nea





You Might Like

Tweets about this