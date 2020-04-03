Fox News’ Tucker Carlson: Can’t Allow Health Experts to Dictate Coronavirus Response 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:06s - Published Fox News’ Tucker Carlson: Can’t Allow Health Experts to Dictate Coronavirus Response Fox News’ Tucker Carlson railed against health experts for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak and said it was “bewildering” that they made decisions for the country. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this