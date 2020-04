Problem Solvers Coronavirus Hotline: Custody and Visitation During COVID-19

FOR YOU TO ANSWER ANYQUESTIONS YOU MAYHAVE.

ONE VIEWER WROTE INTO OUR CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE AND ASKED, "HAS GOVERNOR STITT RESPONDED TO ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING FAMILIES THAT ARE GOING THROUGH DIVORCE AND THE VERY YOUNG CHILDREN THAT ARE SUPPOSED TO GO FOR WEEKEND VISITS AND 1 EVENING VISIT A WEEK?" 2 WORKS FOR YOU REACHED OUT TO JUDGE KELLY GREENOUGH WHO OVERSEES THESE CASES FOR TULSA COUNTY.

SHE SAID, "THISPARTICULAR SUPREME COURTDIRECTIVE WILL APPLY TO ALLVISITATION OR PARENTING TIMEORDERS AND FAMILY COURTS OROTHER CASES CONCERNINGCUSTODY OR VISITATION TIMEOF MINOR CHILDREN, WHICHCONCEIVABLY COULD ENCOMPASSGUARDIANSHIP MATTERS .

.

.IT SAYS THAT FOR PURPOSES OFA PERSON'S RIGHT TO CUSTODYAND VISITATION OR PARENTINGTIME, THE ORIGINAL PUBLISHEDSCHOOL SCHEDULE FOR THECHILD SHALL CONTROL." JUDGEGREENOUGH WENT ON TO SAY,"THE SUPREME COURT DIRECTIVESAYS THAT THERE'S NOTHINGTHAT PREVENTS PARTIES FROMALTERING A CUSTODY ORVISITATION ORDER BY WRITTENAGREEMENT IF IT'S ALLOWED BYTHE ASSIGNED JUDGE." SHESAID THE FIRST STEP IS TOCALL YOUR LAWYER, THENCONTACT THE COURT CLERK'SOFFICE.

