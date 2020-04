Claire's Forecast 4-3

COLD FRONT ARRIVES TOMORROW ANDRAIN MOVES THROUGH THE STATESATURDAYAFTERNOON BUT WE WILL BE DRYAGAIN BY SUNDAY.

HOUR-BY-HOURFORECAST IS BEAUTIFUL.MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES EXPECTED TOLAST THROUGH THE DAY.

IT WILL BEWARM AGAINTODAY WITH HIGH UP AROUND 60DEGREES.

CLOUDS TO SLOWLYINCREASE TONIGHTTURNING PARTLY CLOUDY.

IT WILLBE CHILLY AGAIN TONIGHT WITHLOWS IN THE UPPER 30S.

A COLDFRONT MOVES EAST THROUGH THESTATE SATURDAY.

THE SYSTEMIS WEAKENING AS IT MOVES CLOSERSO WE WILL JUST SEE SOMESCATTERED LIGHT RAINMAINLY DATURDAY AFTERNOON ANDEARLY EVENING.

THE CLOUDS ANDRSIN KEEPS US ALITTLE COOLER TOMORROW WITHHIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

SUNSHINERETURNS SUNDAY AND IT WILL BENICE TO END THE WEEKEND.

TODAYMOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHSIN THE UPPER 50S TO AROUND 60DEGREES.

TONIGHT PARTLY CLOUDYLOWS IN THEUPPER 30S.

THE 7-DAYFORCASTSTILL FEELING LIKE SPRING.

RAINMOVES EASTTHROUGH THE STATE SATURDAYAFTERNOON, BUT IT WILL BE SHORTLIVED AND WE WILL SEESUNSHINE AGAIN SUNDAY WITH HIGHSIN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

MOSTLYCLOUDY BUTDRY MONDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW60S.

SOME STORMS POSSIBLETUESDAY AFTERNOONWITH HIGHS IN THE MID 60S!PARTLY CLOUDY WEDNESDAY WITHHIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.COOLING DOWN THURSDAY WITH HIGHSBACK DOWN IN THE LOW 50S.KENTUCKY RESIDENTS ARE BEINGWARNED TO WATCH OUT FOR DRIVETH