Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friday Coronavirus Update: Over a Million Cases Worldwide, U.K. Considers 'Immunity Passport'

Friday Coronavirus Update: Over a Million Cases Worldwide, U.K. Considers 'Immunity Passport'

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Friday Coronavirus Update: Over a Million Cases Worldwide, U.K. Considers 'Immunity Passport'
Here's the latest on the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THESKY973DOTCOM

THESKY973DOTCOM Friday morning Coronavirus update: • Death toll in the US surpasses 6,000. • Worldwide more than 53,000 people dea… https://t.co/3BaPraiSr3 2 hours ago

vbrighthorses

The Shire🇨🇦 RT @stphnfwlr: Here's today's Georgia coronavirus update for Thursday, April 2. -Governor Brian Kemp will sign a stay-at-home order that… 20 hours ago

stphnfwlr

stephen fowler // voting+georgia politics Here's today's Georgia coronavirus update for Thursday, April 2. -Governor Brian Kemp will sign a stay-at-home or… https://t.co/dclyh7Q63E 21 hours ago

chiefragingbull

Charles Bender RT @rollcall: Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 3/31 Rep. Thomas Massie defends his position to try and force a roll call vote l… 1 day ago

cfishman

(((Charles Fishman))) 8/ Case Update now — this is the good news. • Total US Coronavirus Cases, Wed, April 1: 215,417 • Increase in la… https://t.co/BphbCRRDBM 1 day ago

GazmanRocks

💧🌈 Gary Rockliff♿☮️ Urgent update for members on trading hours over Easter and Anzac Day due to coronavirus. Any work on the Good Frid… https://t.co/A56eNHhUyI 2 days ago

rollcall

Roll Call Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 3/31 Rep. Thomas Massie defends his position to try and force a roll c… https://t.co/RGDnGJdqAQ 3 days ago

LA_Covid_Update

Covid w/ no Fever is REAL RT @latimes: Between Friday and Monday, the number of California patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in intensive-care beds nearly tripled… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.