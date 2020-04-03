Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jared Kushner Crashes Coronavirus Briefing

Jared Kushner Crashes Coronavirus Briefing

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Jared Kushner Crashes Coronavirus Briefing

Jared Kushner Crashes Coronavirus Briefing

Jared Kushner, the president’s adviser and son-in-law, appeared at a coronavirus briefing and said a federal stockpile of medical supplies is not meant for individual states.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobertELZEY12

Robert ELZEY RT @joncoopertweets: “Clown Prince” Jared Kushner Crashes White House Coronavirus Briefing Trump’s son-in-law has taken on a significant r… 43 seconds ago

CorpGoneWild

corporationsgonewild 🌊 ‘CLOWN PRINCE’ CRASHES CORONA PRESSER ; The president’s son-in-law has taken on a significant role in the federal g… https://t.co/ubHyT2XgxN 2 minutes ago

JohnPersinos1

John Persinos "Clown Prince" Jared Kushner, despite having no medical background, crashes coronavirus press briefing.… https://t.co/ePjCM9BKTS 3 minutes ago

GopPolTer

Libera Me 🌊 RT @LindaResista: ‘CLOWN PRINCE’ CRASHES CORONA PRESSER https://t.co/5sWAkyB60g 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.