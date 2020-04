PPE decontamination system coming to Somerville Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:53s - Published 3 weeks ago somerville 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PPE decontamination system coming to Somerville BIENICK PICKS UP OUR COVERAGE.REPORTER: WHAT IS NOW A CLOSEKMART HERE WILL SOON BE HOME TOONE OF THE NATION’S FIRSTINDUSTRIAL LAUNDRIES FOR THOSEHOSPITAL MASKS.EQUIPMENT WILL BEGIN ARRIVINGTHIS WEEKEND AND IS SCHEDULED TOBE UP AND RUNNING BY NEXTMONDAY.AT A TEST SITE IN OHIO,THOUSANDS OF HOSPITAL MASKS ARELOADED INTO SHIPPING CONTAINERS.THEN STERILIZED WITH VAPORIZEDHYDOGEN PEROXIDE.NOW, FOUR SYSTEMS LIKE THIS AREBEING DEPLOYED ACROSS THECOUNTRY, INCLUDING ONE INSOMERVILLE.





