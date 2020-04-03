Pioneering Publisher Rafa Ali: Keep Editorial Strong Through the Storm

Rafat Ali, who founded paidContent and went on to create Skift in 2012, a highly regarded travel industry trade publication and events business, is reeling from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sector.

With the industry in crisis, traffic to Skift has spiked as its events business has been put on hold and advertisers are scaling back investment.

Having early indication of the impact of the pandemic, through early coverage of the virus in China, Rafat and team his slimmed down some operations but bulked up comprehensive editorial coverage of the crisis.

Keeping editorial strong through the crisis is hard but essential for publishers, he says.

This videos was recored remotely.