Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Queen Shows Her Support for NHS at Windsor Castle

The Queen Shows Her Support for NHS at Windsor Castle

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
The Queen Shows Her Support for NHS at Windsor Castle

The Queen Shows Her Support for NHS at Windsor Castle

The Queen is self-isolating at Windsor Castle but she has still found a way to support those on the front lines.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

queen_ereba

The Only Queen Ereba RT @litgamingarena: 🚨#PodLift Tuesday!🚨 The best weekly spot to share your show and support other shows! 👀Comment your latest episode 💯T… 1 hour ago

Dustin_T_Queen

Dustin Queen He/Him/His RT @jacobinmag: A new poll shows a solid majority of Americans in favor of Medicare For All. It should come as no surprise — the horrors of… 13 hours ago

Meigeni_Queen

✨𝓗𝓪𝓭𝓲𝓻🧡هدير⚡𝓛𝓮𝓽'𝓼 𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮💫 RT @TrendingWeibo: #YangMi comments on #LuHan's Weibo post, shows support for his new single with #KrisWu titled "Coffee": "I'll take an ic… 1 day ago

queen_crafty

Treasa Ní Choileán RT @RuthCoppingerSP: Strong vote I got in the NUI #Seanad2020 election (6,219 in final count) shows the support for socialist ideas among w… 2 days ago

SidnaazkiAisha

Sabki pyaari Aisha 😍 Genuinely It is Irrevenlant Poll! ITV is runing in reality shows and reel shows ! Real Wise Shehnaaz Gill is th… https://t.co/hOfRZcXDpQ 2 days ago

joshuaegan90

ERIC KERN RT @susie_easton: WOW sometimes I miss my college days when I stayed up all night, called into @afterbuzztv, & talked to @roxystriar about… 2 days ago

susie_easton

Susie Easton WOW sometimes I miss my college days when I stayed up all night, called into @afterbuzztv, & talked to @roxystriar… https://t.co/CbVnlTCPhI 2 days ago

MUSLIMMIGRATION

hana the same girls that comment “so pretty” on my posts , r “yas queen” and “yas girl” on trans girls’ pics like .. i c… https://t.co/e7ilXb4dLi 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.