Storytime with Sunny 4/3/20 - "The Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle

Storytime with Sunny 4/3/20 - 'The Hungry Caterpillar' by Eric Carle

Storytime with Sunny 4/3/20 - "The Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle

On today's Storytime with Sunny, Hellen "Sunny" Polk and her grandson John Parker Davis are reading the children's classic, "The Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle.

The very hungry caterpillar by eric carle.

Speaker 2: four.

Hellen "sunny" polk: here we go.

Let's get to the first page.

In the light of the moon, a little egg lay on a leaf.

One sunday morning, the warm sun came up and pop, out of the egg, came a very tiny and hungry caterpillar.

Right there.

Hellen "sunny" polk: he started to look for some food.

Speaker 2: food.

Hellen "sunny" polk: so on monday he ate through one apple, but he was still hungry.

Speaker 2: hungry.

Hellen "sunny" polk: so on tuesday he ate through two pears, but he was still hungry.

Speaker 2: he eat two pears.

Hellen "sunny" polk: on wednesday he ate through three plums, but he was still hungry.

So on thursday he ate through- speaker 2: four strawberries.

Hellen "sunny" polk: but he was still hungry.

So on friday he ate through one, two, three, four, five oranges, but he was still hungry.

So on saturday, he ate through a piece of chocolate cake, an ice cream cone- speaker 2: pickle.

Hellen "sunny" polk: that night he had a tummy ache, yes.

So the next day was sunday again.

Speaker 2: and he felt much better.

Hellen "sunny" polk: after he ate through one nice green leaf.

That's right.

Now he wasn't hungry anymore.

Speaker 2: he was a fat caterpillar.

Hellen "sunny" polk: he was.

Speaker 2: and he was so big.

Hellen "sunny" polk: so big.

So he built a small house and what was that house called?

A caccoon around himself.

And he stayed inside for more than two weeks.

Speaker 2: look at him there.

Hellen "sunny" polk: and then he nibbled a hole through the caccoon, pushed his way out.

Go to your last page, go to your last page.

What did he do?

He turned into a big beautiful butterfly.

Speaker 2: butterfly.

Hellen "sunny" polk: yes, he did.

Speaker 2: and that's the end.

Hellen "sunny" polk: and that's the end of that one.




