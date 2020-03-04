Storytime with Sunny 4/3/20 - 'The Hungry Caterpillar' by Eric Carle

The very hungry caterpillar by eric carle.

Speaker 2: four.

Hellen "sunny" polk: here we go.

Let's get to the first page.

In the light of the moon, a little egg lay on a leaf.

One sunday morning, the warm sun came up and pop, out of the egg, came a very tiny and hungry caterpillar.

Right there.

Hellen "sunny" polk: he started to look for some food.

Speaker 2: food.

Hellen "sunny" polk: so on monday he ate through one apple, but he was still hungry.

Speaker 2: hungry.

Hellen "sunny" polk: so on tuesday he ate through two pears, but he was still hungry.

Speaker 2: he eat two pears.

Hellen "sunny" polk: on wednesday he ate through three plums, but he was still hungry.

So on thursday he ate through- speaker 2: four strawberries.

Hellen "sunny" polk: but he was still hungry.

So on friday he ate through one, two, three, four, five oranges, but he was still hungry.

So on saturday, he ate through a piece of chocolate cake, an ice cream cone- speaker 2: pickle.

Hellen "sunny" polk: a pickle, a slice of cheese, a slice of salami, a lollipop.

Speaker 2: a lollipop.

Hellen "sunny" polk: a piece of cherry pie, a sausage.

Speaker 2: sausage, cupcake.

Hellen "sunny" polk: and a... speaker 2: watermelon.

Hellen "sunny" polk: that night he had a a lollipop.

Hellen "sunny" polk: polk: a pickle, a slice of cheese, a slice of salami, a lollipop.

Speaker 2: a lollipop.

Hellen "sunny" polk: a piece of cherry pie, a sausage.

Speaker 2: sausage, cupcake.

Hellen "sunny" polk: and a... speaker 2: watermelon.

Hellen "sunny" polk: that night he had a tummy ache, yes.

So the next day was sunday again.

Speaker 2: and he felt much better.

Hellen "sunny" polk: after he ate through one nice green leaf.

That's right.

Now he wasn't hungry anymore.

Speaker 2: he was a fat caterpillar.

Hellen "sunny" polk: he was.

Speaker 2: and he was so big.

Hellen "sunny" polk: so big.

So he built a small house and what was that house called?

A caccoon around himself.

And he stayed inside for more than two weeks.

Speaker 2: look at him there.

Hellen "sunny" polk: and then he nibbled a hole through the caccoon, pushed his way out.

Go to your last page, go to your last page.

What did he do?

He turned into a big beautiful butterfly.

Speaker 2: butterfly.

Hellen "sunny" polk: yes, he did.

Speaker 2: and that's the end.

Hellen "sunny" polk: and that's the end of that one.