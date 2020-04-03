All Southern Californians Now Being Urged To Wear Face Masks In Public now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:55s - Published All Southern Californians Now Being Urged To Wear Face Masks In Public Officials say wearing a face mask is not an excuse to go out more, however. Kandiss Crone reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this