Suspected COVID-19 patients to be tested at special unit in Amsterdam hospital

Patients suspected of carrying COVID-19 are to be tested at a special unit in OLVG hospital in Amsterdam.

The patients are sent to a tent where they are tested with a CT scan to determine if they have any respiratory problems which could be a sign of COVID-19.

The hospital also developed a monitoring app in which people can log possible signs of the virus and doctors will respond within 24 hours.

Since the app has been launched 52,000 residents of the Dutch capital have used it.

This footage was filmed on April 2.