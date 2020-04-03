Hobby Lobby Reopens as an 'Essential Business' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published Hobby Lobby Reopens as an 'Essential Business' In areas with stay-at-home orders in place, arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby has reopened as an "essential business". 0

