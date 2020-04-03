Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US Weekly Jobless Claims Jump to 6.6 Million

US Weekly Jobless Claims Jump to 6.6 Million

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
US Weekly Jobless Claims Jump to 6.6 Million

US Weekly Jobless Claims Jump to 6.6 Million

The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VovoMeyer

Ana Maria Meyer RT @Pauledroberts: “I went through the recession in the 1980s, the https://t.co/5K7ORkl1Cd bust and of course 2008. But I’ve never seen any… 4 hours ago

_Reality_Tunnel

Reality_Tunnel @WAGOP @cmkshama @TammyMoralesSEA @SeattleCouncil Drive those companies out of the state. That'll be a great idea.… https://t.co/6ewBk04MeU 8 hours ago

BamboosLtd

Bamboos Consulting Bamboos Consulting presents Weekly jobless claims jump to 281,000 ahead of surge in coronavirus layoffs - See… https://t.co/TNRLeLft90 9 hours ago

STAWealth01

Michael Smith RT @elerianm: 6.648 million! Another huge jump in US weekly jobless claims Another indication of the virus's devastating immediate and long… 9 hours ago

stevemiletich

Steve Miletich Washington state's weekly jobless claims hit unprecedented peak amid coronavirus meltdown… https://t.co/KVPBTRf5kd 10 hours ago

carolinarizo

carolinarizo Washington state’s weekly jobless claims hit unprecedented peak amid coronavirus meltdown https://t.co/oClnsAP2Kw via @seattletimes 10 hours ago

seatimesbiz

Seattle Times Biz More than 25,000 people a day filed unemployment claims last week in Washington state as shutdowns from the coronav… https://t.co/bXrz0k0bGk 11 hours ago

paulstorms

Paul Britton 44,000+ people filed for unemployment last week in King County. Up 20% from the week before. https://t.co/NjiBvsdANS 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.