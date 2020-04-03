5 Everyday Objects to Avoid Touching as Coronavirus Spreads 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 Everyday Objects to Avoid Touching as Coronavirus Spreads Although coronavirus mainly spreads via respiratory droplets, it is possible to catch the virus by touching contaminated surfaces. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this