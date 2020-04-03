Global  

Nick Wright knows Tua is a future superstar, so of course the Patriots want him

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to talk the Boston Globe column that states 'the stars seem to be aligning' for the New England Patriots to trade up and draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hear why Nick wouldn't be surprised considering where the Patriots stand as far as quarterbacks go, while Wildes is still holding out hope for Cam Newton.

