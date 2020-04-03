Happy Birthday, Eddie Murphy!

Edward Regan Murphy turns 59 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the comedian.

1.

He is one of the highest-grossing actors in the U.S. 2.

Murphy doesn’t read reviews.

3.

He can also sing and has singles of his own, “Party All the Time” and “Put Your Mouth On Me.” 4.

Murphy became the only person to host "Saturday Night Live" while also being a regular cast member.

5.

His stand-up special, ‘Eddie Murphy Raw,’ is the No.

1 stand-up film of all-time.

Happy Birthday, Eddie Murphy!