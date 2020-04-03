Happy Birthday, Eddie Murphy!
Edward Regan Murphy turns
59 years old today.
Here are five
fun facts about
the comedian.
1.
He is one of the highest-grossing actors in the U.S. 2.
Murphy doesn’t
read reviews.
3.
He can also sing and has
singles of his own,
“Party All the Time” and
“Put Your Mouth On Me.” 4.
Murphy became the only person to
host "Saturday Night Live" while also
being a regular cast member.
5.
His stand-up special,
‘Eddie Murphy Raw,’ is
the No.
1 stand-up film
of all-time.
Happy Birthday,
Eddie Murphy!