What will the National Guard do?
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
What will the National Guard do? Many people are wondering what the National Guard do. We spoke with Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry to get the answers.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend What will the National Guard do? GOVERNOR SISOLAK ACTIVTED THENEVADA NATIONAL GUARD.THIS MORNING WE ARE GETTING ABETTER IDEA ON WHAT ROLE THEYWILL PLAY.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA JOINS US LIVE FROMTHE NATIONAL GUARD ARMORY INSILVERADO RANCH.SOME OF THE GUARDSMEN WHO WILLSERVE US DURING THE PANDEMICMAY BE WORKING OUT OF HERE.MILITARY OFFICIALS SAYGUARDSMEN HAVE ALWAYS BEEN INOUR COMMUNITY -- THEY'LL JUSTBE MORE VISIBLE IN THE COMINGBERRY SERVES AS THE ADJUTANTGENERAL, FOR THE STATE OFNEVADA.54"WE KNOW IT'S GOING TO BETIED INTO LOGISTICS IN TERMS OFTHE RESOURCES COMING IN BASEDON THE NEEDS OF NEVADA, MAKINGSURE THAT WE HAVE THE RIGHTEQUIPMENT, MAKING SURE THAT ITGETS TO THE RIGHT LOCATION ALLAROUND THE STATE.1:07ADJUTANT GENERAL ONDRA BERRYSAYS THOSE RESOURCES INLUDEEQUIPMENT LIKE PPES AND OTHERSUPPLIES.NOW THERE'S A POSSIBILITYTHEY'LL BE DOING SECURITY ASWELL...BUT THEY HAVEN'T IDENTIFIED ANYPLACES THAT NEED THAT YET.THE GUARDSMEN ALSO HAVE PPESAND THEY'RE ALSO TAKINGPRECAUTIONS SO THEY CAN DOTHEIR JOB TO PROTECT NEVADANS.ADJUTANT GENERAL BERRY IS ALSODEBUNKING MISCONCEPTIONS SAYINGTHE GUARDSMEN WILL NOT BE ONTHE STREETS POLICING PEOPLE,DEMANDING THEY STAY INSIDETHEIR HOMES.8:28 - 52 WE HEAR A LOT ABOUTMARTIAL LAW, NOT HAPPENING.AND THAT NEEDS SOME MAJORCATASTROPHE, LAW ENFORCEMENTHAS LOST CONTROL OR IS NOTAVAILABLE AND THAT IS SOME OFTHE BIGGEST FALLACIES OUTTHERE.THE GUARD IS NOT IN THAT ROLE.I JUST WANT TO PUT THAT TO BEDTHAT IS NOT HAPPENING.THERE ARE MORE THAN 100 MEN ANDWOMEN MOVED TO ACTIVE DUTY COMEFROM VARIOUS TRAININGBACKGROUNDS INCLUDING MEDICAL,SECURITY ANDTRANSPORTATION.THE GUARDSMEN WILL BE SPLITBETWEEN NORTHERN AND SOUTHERNNEVADA.





