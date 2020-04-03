Global  

Guy Makes DIY Face Shields For Health Professionals Working With Coronavirus Patients

This guy used his free time while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic to create protective equipment for health professionals helping fight the virus.

He created a face shield using a clear overhead projector sheet, double-stick tape, foam and, a self-adherent medical wrap.

This was his way of helping the overworked healthcare workers, facing a shortage of protective equipment in the wake of the pandemic.

