Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A look inside NHS Nightingale on opening day

A look inside NHS Nightingale on opening day

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
A look inside NHS Nightingale on opening day

A look inside NHS Nightingale on opening day

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has paid tribute to everyone involved in the conversion of the ExCeL London into the NHS Nightingale Hospital.

The field hospital was officially opened by the Prince of Wales earlier on Friday.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.