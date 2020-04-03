Global  

Missouri Nurses Associations Asking for Statewide Order (4-2-20)

Missouri Nurses Associations Asking for Statewide Order (4-2-20)
Missouri Nurses Associations Asking for Statewide Order (4-2-20)
Missouri Nurses Associations Asking for Statewide Order (4-2-20)

To stay home.

Take pkg: rt: 1:001-shot if you live in st.

Joseph or kansas city, you've ordered to stay home.

But the director nursing association -- patches are not as effective as all of missouri.volast week we reported on the medical association's open letter to city of st.

Joseph's mayor bill mcmurray's desire for the take action.now, the largest group of nurses, is also asking for a stay-at-home order.the nursing association says quote-- something--since that letter landed on the governor's desk press briefings from parson -- and 8 times he answered no.

Sot: heidi lucas, state director of missouri nursing association: "all 3 medical associations have come out and asked for a statewide need to listen to the people that are on the frontlines.

We need to do this, you've heard it before, to flatten the curve.

Giving our healthcare workers time before we hit the peak.."

Cont.vo: lucas goes on to say that the more time healthcare workers have hits here more time they have to prepare and find masks,




