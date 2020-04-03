Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Premier League season suspended

Coronavirus: Premier League season suspended

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Premier League season suspended

Coronavirus: Premier League season suspended

The Premier League season has been suspended until it is safe to resume play, as it is announced players may have 30% of their salary cut

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NYtitanic1999

❄️ Mark Woodward Sky News: Coronavirus: Premier League season suspended as player salaries may be cut 30%. https://t.co/I58a7AccM1 via @GoogleNews 19 minutes ago

SportzFirst

FirstSportz India #football #PremierLeague #CoronavirusPandemic On Friday, it was announced that the 2019-20 season will only be co… https://t.co/KQSMMSSTZB 19 minutes ago

nattyroons

Captain Fantastic8 Premier League Season Suspended Indefinitely After Friday Meeting:The Premier League season has been suspended inde… https://t.co/gDpYFMUm0r 25 minutes ago

SamiShikor

Sami ሽኮር RT @Blue_Footy: Premier League has suspended the season indefinitely following coronavirus crisis meeting. {Mirror} 28 minutes ago

Benzy_houllier

Benzy_houllier RT @TheIrishKop: There we have it!! The @premierleague has said the season will 100% resume when the Coronavirus has passed and it’s safe t… 1 hour ago

FarzalSays

Farzal Khan RT @FarzalSays: Premier League announce 30% wage deferral plans and season will not resume in early May - The42 https://t.co/DbgU1tlqG7 Pre… 1 hour ago

rayansolmi12

رينآتو 77 RT @SkySportsNews: ⚽️ 30% pay deferral talks continue ⚽️ Donation made to NHS ⚽️ Advance to EFL and National League ⚽️ Season to only sta… 2 hours ago

Ryanhartigan_

RH🚀🚀 RT @FFScout: ⚽️ The Premier League and its 20 clubs have acknowledged that the 2019/20 season will not resume at the beginning of May will… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.