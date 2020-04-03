The Premier League season has been suspended until it is safe to resume play, as it is announced players may have 30% of their salary cut



Tweets about this ❄️ Mark Woodward Sky News: Coronavirus: Premier League season suspended as player salaries may be cut 30%. https://t.co/I58a7AccM1 via @GoogleNews 19 minutes ago FirstSportz India #football #PremierLeague #CoronavirusPandemic On Friday, it was announced that the 2019-20 season will only be co… https://t.co/KQSMMSSTZB 19 minutes ago Captain Fantastic8 Premier League Season Suspended Indefinitely After Friday Meeting:The Premier League season has been suspended inde… https://t.co/gDpYFMUm0r 25 minutes ago Sami ሽኮር RT @Blue_Footy: Premier League has suspended the season indefinitely following coronavirus crisis meeting. {Mirror} 28 minutes ago Benzy_houllier RT @TheIrishKop: There we have it!! The @premierleague has said the season will 100% resume when the Coronavirus has passed and it’s safe t… 1 hour ago Farzal Khan RT @FarzalSays: Premier League announce 30% wage deferral plans and season will not resume in early May - The42 https://t.co/DbgU1tlqG7 Pre… 1 hour ago رينآتو 77 RT @SkySportsNews: ⚽️ 30% pay deferral talks continue ⚽️ Donation made to NHS ⚽️ Advance to EFL and National League ⚽️ Season to only sta… 2 hours ago RH🚀🚀 RT @FFScout: ⚽️ The Premier League and its 20 clubs have acknowledged that the 2019/20 season will not resume at the beginning of May will… 2 hours ago