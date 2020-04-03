Covid-19 | PM Modi to address India; 960 Tablighi Jamaatis blacklisted: Top updates

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, to blacklisting of almost a thousand Tablighi Jamaat workers, here are top ten updates regarding Covid-19 pandemic in India.

At 9 am on Friday, Prime Minister Modi will release a 'small video message' for the nation.

Friday, i.e April 3, is Day 10 of the 3-week nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile Nizamuddin Markaz-linked Covid-19 cases rose in the national capital even as the medical director of a Delhi hospital claimed that Tablighi Jamaat members admitted in that facility were refusing to get tested.

