Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19 | PM Modi to address India; 960 Tablighi Jamaatis blacklisted: Top updates

Covid-19 | PM Modi to address India; 960 Tablighi Jamaatis blacklisted: Top updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:29s - Published < > Embed
Covid-19 | PM Modi to address India; 960 Tablighi Jamaatis blacklisted: Top updates

Covid-19 | PM Modi to address India; 960 Tablighi Jamaatis blacklisted: Top updates

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, to blacklisting of almost a thousand Tablighi Jamaat workers, here are top ten updates regarding Covid-19 pandemic in India.

At 9 am on Friday, Prime Minister Modi will release a 'small video message' for the nation.

Friday, i.e April 3, is Day 10 of the 3-week nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile Nizamuddin Markaz-linked Covid-19 cases rose in the national capital even as the medical director of a Delhi hospital claimed that Tablighi Jamaat members admitted in that facility were refusing to get tested.

Watch the full video for the other top news updates regarding Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HealthVings

HealthVings Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India records highest 24-hr jump with 478 new cases; total tally crosses 2500 ma… https://t.co/tHjNjVFIvE 11 minutes ago

YVaghadia

yogesh vaghadia PM Narendra Modi's video message on Covid-19: Key points https://t.co/PJLQHjnDZg via @timesofindia 2 hours ago

devasigamani

Devasigamani As usual, THE UNIVERSAL & VERSATILE FRAUD MODI IS FOOLING THE PEOPLE. Some CELEBRITIES are, as usual, singing SYCOP… https://t.co/B636gkOK17 2 hours ago

0786Sartaj

Sartaj Saifi RT @timesofindia: PM Narendra Modi's video address on Covid-19: Key points 'The country-wide lockdown complete nine days. During this tim… 3 hours ago

Humaira74897221

Humaira RT @ashoswai: Modi & #COVID 1st case in India-19 Jan Rahul Gandhi Warns-12 Feb Namaste Trump-24 Feb Govt says #Corona not health crisis-13… 4 hours ago

Rahul88702309

Rahul PM Narendra Modi's video message on Covid-19: Key points https://t.co/ShsAVi7UuJ via @timesofindia 4 hours ago

niluashok8

अशोक कुमार RT @bhasaby: Hello @TOIIndiaNews @rajeshkalra @srijanapiya17 PM Modi has also asked People of India to switch off all the lights at their h… 4 hours ago

bhasaby

Sundeep Bhatera. Hello @TOIIndiaNews @rajeshkalra @srijanapiya17 PM Modi has also asked People of India to switch off all the lights… https://t.co/ynd5iELbdB 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.