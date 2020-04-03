Over 1 Million People Have Been Infected With COVID-19 Worldwide According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Friday, more than 1,033,000 people have been infected with the virus.

The U.S. has the most reported cases, with nearly a quarter of a million infections.

Nearly 55,000 deaths have resulted from the pandemic.

The global economy is likely to shrink by 2 percent in the first six months of 2020.

The U.S. jobless rate in the second quarter could exceed 30 percent.

The virus is reported to have been first detected in a human on Dec.

1 in Wuhan, China.

On Dec.

30, test results showing a SARS-like virus were posted on social media by the head of the Central Hospital ER department in Wuhan.

Around the same time, China's state media reported on a mysterious pneumonia in the region.

Neighboring cities hit hard by SARS began fever screenings by Jan.

3.

Shanghai scientists completed the sequencing of the entire genome of the new coronavirus on Jan.

11.

Thailand confirmed its first case two days later.

In the subsequent days, cases emerged in several countries and in other major cities of China.

Wuhan was placed on lockdown on Jan.

23.

Within days, 60 million people were in quarantine.

By mid-Feb., the epicenter of the virus had shifted to Europe.

Major cities in Italy's tourist region were shut down beginning Feb.

22.

In the U.S., the first known death caused by COVID-19 occurred on Feb.

29.

Two days after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

Though much of the country is on lockdown, the U.S. has emerged as the new epicenter of the virus.

Experts warn that the virus will hit in waves, similarly to the flu pandemic of 1918.