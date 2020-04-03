Global  

Missouri Nurses Association asks governor for statewide order (4-2-20)

In florida and georgia have joined most of the rest of the country in issuing a statewide stay at home order again, missouri is among some of the last hold outs.

Today, a plea from missouri's nurses.

Kq2's madeline mcclain hears why they think that will help them on the front lines..

Stay home -- that's what gov.

Mike parson is asking missourians to do.as of today -- it's just a strong recommendation -- not an order.

For us who live in st.

Joseph, kansas city or st.

Louis -- we've already been ordered to do that my our local officials.

But the director of missouri's nursing association says for it to truly work by containing the spread of covid-19 -- the entire state has to stay home.

Vothat's why they joined with-- doctors and other health care workers -- calling for governor parson to act.but 8 press briefings from the gov.

Has passed since the association sent its letter and 8 times nurses throughout missouri -- heard no.the association's director says nurses in our area -- know the pandemic is a ticking time bomb that's closing in on missouri.sot: heidi lucas, state director of missouri nursing association: "it's that anxiety and that angst of the incoming store.

You think you are prepared but you never really know if you are prepared until it happens."

Cont.vo: lucas says that the more people stay home -- the more time manufacturers have to make critical protective equipment in short supply needed by our healthcare workers.1-shot: madeline tonight --on kq2 news at 10-- we'll hear more from the director of missouri's nursing association and recap the governor's reasons for not issuing an order.reporting from home - madeline mcclain kq2 news.

