A bird's eye view of the Paris lockdown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Like in much of the rest of the world, time seems to have stopped in Paris.
As the City of Lights is bathed in the warm April morning sun, the noise of traffic has gone from the usually bustling Place de la Concorde square.

Streets are empty apart from the occasional jogger.

France put in place confinement measures on March 17 to fight the new coronavirus, and the lockdown is so far slated to last until April 15.




