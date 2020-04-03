Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Six Secrets of the Secret Service

Six Secrets of the Secret Service

Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Six Secrets of the Secret Service

Six Secrets of the Secret Service

Spy Games host, former Secret Service agent, and Becoming Bulletproof author Evy Poumpouras talks about the secrets and misconceptions about the Secret Service.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamhonkonki

Ridwan konki RT @MENAMMEnglish: A #German-Afghan was found guilty of having passed military secrets on to the #Iranian secret service #MOIS. Abdul S.,… 58 minutes ago

MENAMMEnglish

MENA Research and Study Center A #German-Afghan was found guilty of having passed military secrets on to the #Iranian secret service #MOIS. Abdul… https://t.co/RH9LyDdljb 1 hour ago

lakemoultrie123

lakemoultrie123 I want the Kennedy family tree to sue the secret service detail and broadcastify for airing state secrets! 15 hours ago

GJM__3

Garaidh Mulraney RT @GJM__3: @RuthDavidsonMSP Ruth, I think to focus on not tweeting unauthorised disclosure of information about the Secret Intelligence Se… 21 hours ago

DESERTF26408683

DESERT FOX RT @KathyWunderlic3: @P0A_Triot23 553=Military Intelligence & State Secrets 312=Secret Service Protects Obama and Clintons 65=Twitter Geo T… 2 days ago

ABrooksdeVita

Alexis Brooks de Vita RT @BrianFi97286593: @neeratanden In the fictional version of this story, now would be the moment the Secret Service drove over to the Obam… 2 days ago

KathyWunderlic3

Kathy Wunderlich @P0A_Triot23 553=Military Intelligence & State Secrets 312=Secret Service Protects Obama and Clintons 65=Twitter Ge… https://t.co/a10yL2BhQf 2 days ago

BrianFi97286593

Brian Fischer @neeratanden In the fictional version of this story, now would be the moment the Secret Service drove over to the O… https://t.co/vehZOhrGkH 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.