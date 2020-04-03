Zac Efron never wants his ripped Baywatch body back

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Zac Efron has admitted he will never be as ripped as he was for 'Baywatch' again - unless it's for a role that is "something worthwhile".

