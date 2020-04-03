What you need to know: April 3

&r..iserwetaie &n: - -bteouy hs 10 cases shasta county is now up to 11 cases... with one death.

Tehama county remains at 1 case.

Glenn county is reporting two cases.

Yuba county now has eight... and there are 14 cases in sutter county, including one death.

Plumas is now reporting 2 cases siskiyou has has three cases... colusa has one case, and lassen and modoc counties have no cases.## welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

We have the latest numbers in the coronavirus epidemic.

Over one million cases of the coronavirus worldwide... the death toll also climbing to nearly 54 thousand... nearly a quarter of those confirmed cases.... right here in the u- s...with over 6 thousand deaths... and 9 thousand recovered..

Here in california..

Over a thousand new cases thursday.... bringing the total to over 11 thousand..

With over 200 deaths... #### butte county health officer andy miller now says people should cover their faces outside the home ... to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Miller says the masks will help protect other people if you are asymptomatic or presymptomatic.

Dr. miller says n-95 masks and surgical masks should be saved for health care workers... unless you already have one.

He recommends some other face cover... even bandanas.## california emergency representatives have annnounced the redding civic auditorium will be the location of a field hospital.

The hospital would serve 13 northern california counties the announcement says this field hospital will be equipped with more than 200 beds and medical equipment for treating both coronavirus and non-cornavirus patients.

### for some people on the ridge still in the middle of rebuilding their lives... the stay at home guideline is creating yet another obstacle... the owner of integrity builders... which is currently working some 30 sites in paradise... -says work has stopped as the local property owner association... which is required to approve changes... is closed..

New this morning.... the bureau of labor's march job report is out... and it shows employers cut over 700 thousand jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50- year low of 3.5%.

Labor expects say the actual job loss could be even worse... as the survey took place before the heaviest layoffs hit in the past two week.

#### washington begins to distribute $350 billion in small business loans today.

President trump said the the loans would be forgivable... as long as employers continued to pay their workers..

Workers filed a record 6.6 million jobless claims last week.

Experts expect total job losses to pass 10 million.

With so many people now out of work... with non-essential business shuttered.

Many may be asking..

What is next?

Staffing firm "people-ready" says folks should look towards grocery stores and pharmacies... as those industries continue to hire temp workers... research indicates skilled trade workers... like h-vac repair and plumbers... are also in high demand.

Warehouse workers are highly sought after... as more retail goes online... ### you're never