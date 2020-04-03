The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank NHS staff for their work amid COVID-19 Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank NHS staff for their work amid COVID-19 Pandemic Prince William and Duchess Catherine personally thanked NHS workers for the "incredible job" they are doing to battle coronavirus, calling in to two hospitals - Queen's Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this