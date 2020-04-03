Keeping Up with the Trends on a Faye's Fashion Friday!

Global  

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:17s
While we're all spending most of our time at home, comfy yoga pants are a must.

But once we emerge from homes after isolation, we need to be up on the latest trends!

Our fashion expert Faye Wetzel also says that dressing well doesn't have to stop just because you are at home.

In fact, dressing well for virtual meetings is essential!

Faye joins us to discuss fashion, her life at home, and how you can support local businesses.

To see what else Faye's has to offer, visit her website at www.fayes123.com.

Shop around, discover new trends, and have some fun!

