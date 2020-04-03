Dr. Oz And Dr. Colyer Discuss The Use Of Hydroxychloroquine As A Prophylactic Approach For Health Care Workers 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:57s - Published Dr. Oz And Dr. Colyer Discuss The Use Of Hydroxychloroquine As A Prophylactic Approach For Health Care Workers Dr. Colyer describes how he’s using research from China to inform his patient treatment plan, and describes whether his patients are presenting any side effects from the drugs. 0

