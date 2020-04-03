Daily Dividend Report: PNC,LSI,FUL,SUN,CODI

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share.

The dividend will be payable May 5, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 16, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a leading national owner and operator of self storage properties, announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share of common stock.

The annualized dividend of Life Storage is $4.28 per share that, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 4.7%.

The dividend will be paid on April 27, 2020 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2020.

H.

.

Fuller announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1625 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2020.

This represents a 1.6% increase over the prior quarterly dividend and marks the 51st consecutive year in which the Company has increased its dividend.

Sunoco announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.8255 per common unit, which corresponds to $3.3020 per common unit on an annualized basis.

The distribution will be paid on May 19, 2020 to common unitholders of record on May 7, 2020.

Compass Diversified Holdings, an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares.

The distribution for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is payable on April 23, 2020 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of April 16, 2020.