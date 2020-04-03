Claire Make Sourdough Crêpes Suzette

Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet It’s Alive.

For episode 67 of It’s Alive, the role of Bon Appétit’s Brad Leone will be played by Bon Appétit’s Claire Saffitz…and she’s making sourdough Crêpes Suzette!

Join Claire as she befriends a baby, pulls off a heist on Brad’s secret freezer, and has the time of her life hosting the greatest show on earth!

[Editor’s note: Hunzi wrote this description] Check out Claire's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/csaffitz/ Filmed on 3/5/20