Trucks spray streets with disinfectant in Jammu and Kashmir amid coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Footage from Friday (April 3) shows specialised machinery being used to spray the streets of the north Indian city of Srinagar with disinfectant during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Footage from Friday (April 3) shows specialised machinery being used to spray the streets of the north Indian city of Srinagar with disinfectant during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Since March 18, the state Jammu and Kashmir has been observing lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, and reportedly this machinery has never been deployed in the city before.




