Jeff Bezos Donates
$100 Million to US Food Banks Amazon founder and
CEO Jeff Bezos is donating
$100 million to food banks
across the U.S. The donation will go to Feeding America,
a Chicago-based network of more than
200 food banks that feed 46 million people.
Feeding America is ranked the second-largest
U.S. charity by revenue, according to 'Forbes.'
In 2019, the nonprofit reportedly generated
$2.9 billion in revenue, most of which went
toward sending food to pantries.
Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said Bezos's donation is the largest single gift in the organization's history.
Jeff Bezos, via Instagram