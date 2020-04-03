Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to US Food Banks Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to food banks across the U.S. The donation will go to Feeding America, a Chicago-based network of more than 200 food banks that feed 46 million people.

Feeding America is ranked the second-largest U.S. charity by revenue, according to 'Forbes.'

In 2019, the nonprofit reportedly generated $2.9 billion in revenue, most of which went toward sending food to pantries.

Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said Bezos's donation is the largest single gift in the organization's history.

Jeff Bezos, via Instagram