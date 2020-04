Local hospital bed capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases

PATIENTS.

HERE'S NINE ON YOURSIDE'S TAJA DAVIS WITH THAT.TRT: 2:17 SOQ00:17 TAJA DAVIS, (HOME DEM(HOSPITALS IN SOUTHERN ARIZONAARE WORKING AGAINST THE CLOCKTO MEET DEMANDS AND MAKE SUREENOUGH BEDS ARE AVAILABLE FORTHOSE FIGHTING COVID-19.

ANDIN EXAMINING AREA HOSPITALSTHE PIMA COUNTY BOARD OFSUPERVISORS MET TO DISCUSSCAPACITY LEVELS AND FUTURENEEDS." 00:23 DR. FRANCISCOGARCIA, PIMA CO.

BOARD OFSUPERVISORS "OUT OF THEMEDICAL-SURGICAL BED CAPACITYOF THE ENTIRE COUNTY, WHICH ISABOUT 1,401 BEDS, WE HAVE 387AVAILABLE.

OF THE ADULT ICUCAPACITY, WHICH IS 311 FOR THEENTIRE COUNTY, 128 OF THOSEICU BEDS ARE AVAILABLE.

BY THEWAY, 'AVAILABLE' IS BOTH INTERMS OF EQUIPMENT ANDSTAFFING." IN A STATEMENTBANNER HEALTH SAID ALL OF ITSHOSPITALS CONVERTED NON-CLINICAL SPACES, LIKECONFERENCE ROOMS TO FREE UPBEDS FOR CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS.THE STATEMENT READS IN PART&"IN TUCSON, THERE ARE VACATEDCLINICAL AND ADMINISTRATIVESPACES AVAILABLE IN TOWERS 3AND 4 AT BANNER UMC.

WE ALSOARE CONSIDERING BED EXPANSIONBY ACCESSING A VARIETY OFBANNER CLINICAL SITESTHROUGHOUT THE CITY." 00:11DR. FRANCISCO GARCIA, PIMA CO.BOARD OF SUPERVISORS "TO DATE,I BELIEVE THAT WE HAVE THERESOURCES THAT WE NEED.

BUTMOST OF THE MODELS SEEM TOINDICATE THAT WE WILL BEPEAKING IN THE NEXT TWO TOTHREE WEEKS." TENET HEALTH'SCAPACITIES STILL MANAGEABLE&IT RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYINGIN PART '&WE (CAN SAFELY ANDAPPROPRIATELY CARE FOR OURPATIENTS WITH THE NECESSARYSUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT THAT WECURRENTLY HAVE& WE ARE WORKINGTHROUGH WAYS & TO INCREASE OURACCESS&" SANTA CRUZ VALLEYREGIONAL HOSPITAL IN GREENVALLEY ECHOS THAT SENTIMENTSAYING THEY'RE IN A GOODPOSITION RIGHT NOW.

00:15KELLY ADAMS, CEO, SANTA CRUZVALLEY REGIONAL HOSPITAL "WEARE NOT OVERRUN YET, OUR ERVOLUMES ARE DOWN.

WE WILL HAVEA 25-PERCENT INCREASE INCAPACITY BY APRIL 12TH AND A50- PERCENT INCREASE BY APRIL24TH." 00:17 TAJA DAVIS, (HOMEDEM( ALL THREE HOSPITALS GO ONTO SAY THEY ARE BOTH EXPLORINGOTHER CREATIVE WAYS TOINCREASE CAPACITY IN CASE OF AHUGE PATIENT SURGE.

THOSE WAYSGO BEYOND THE PHYSICAL WALLSOF HOSPITALS SUCH ASPITCHING TENTS IN FOOTBALLFIELDS, CHURCHES PARKING LOTSAND PARKS& SOMETHING HOSPITALSIN NEW YORK HAVE ALREADYDONE.

TAJA DAVIS, KGUN9OYS."WE ALSO REACHED OUT TO TUCSONMEDICAL CENTER& WE HAVE NOTHEARD A RESPONSE ON ADDINGMORE BEDS.PIMA COUNTY IS ASKING RECENTLYRETIRED OR FURLOUGHED NURSESTO HELP IN THE BATTLE AGAINSTCOVID-19.

THE COUNTY'S HEALTHDIRECTOR SAYS -- THERE IS AN