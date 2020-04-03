ISDH: Over 100 COVID-19 related deaths, 3,437 positive cases

Indiana have broken 100.

The state also now has three thousand four hundred and thirty seven cases of coronavirus.

That 398 more than yesterday.

23 new deaths have also been reported today.

Tippecanoe county is reporting seven new cases, bringing its total to 26 cases and 1 deat montgomery county says they're reporting two new cases as well -- bringing its total to 12 cases.

There are now nearly a quarter of a million confirmed coronavirus