Motorcycle Victim Identified

WHO DIED AFTER CRASHINGHIS MOTORCYCLE LAST MONTH ON THEWESTSIDE PARKWAY...39-YEAR-OLD ERIC KEAY OFBAKERSFIELD -- DIED ON MARCH26TH -- AT THE SCENE OF THECRASH.ACCORDING TO BAKERSFIELD POLICE-- AROUND 8 P-M ON MARCH26TH, OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHEDTO THE WESTSIDEPARKWAY, WEST OF COFFEE ROADREGARDING AN INJURY COLLISIONINVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE.THE MOTORCYCLE RIDER -- ERICKEAY -- SUFFERED DEADLY INJURIESAS A RESULT OF THE COLLISION.THE INVESTIGATION REVEALED,PRIOR TO THE COLLISIONKEAY WAS RIDING EAST BOUND ONTHE WESTSIDE PARKWAY INEXCESS OF 100 MILES PER HOURWHEN FOR UNKNOWNREASONS LEFT THE ROADWAYCOLLIDING WITH A CHAIN LINKFENCE.

ALCOHOL OR DRUGS DO NOTAPPEAR TO BE A FACTOR IN THISCOLLISION.