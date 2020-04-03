'Punjab, Rajasthan did it...': BJP chief counters Sonia Gandhi's lockdown charge

BJP chief JP Nadda responded to Congress counterpart's charges.

JP Nadda accused Sonia Gandhi of 'lowly politics'.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had called the lockdown ill-prepared.

Nadda said, “The entire world is fighting the Coronavirus infection.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, this country of 130 crore people is also fighting Coronavirus.

At such a time, Sonia Gandhi's statement that the lockdown wasn't planned properly, is an example of lowly politics.” Watch the video for more.