Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Punjab, Rajasthan did it...': BJP chief counters Sonia Gandhi's lockdown charge

'Punjab, Rajasthan did it...': BJP chief counters Sonia Gandhi's lockdown charge

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:06s - Published < > Embed
'Punjab, Rajasthan did it...': BJP chief counters Sonia Gandhi's lockdown charge

'Punjab, Rajasthan did it...': BJP chief counters Sonia Gandhi's lockdown charge

BJP chief JP Nadda responded to Congress counterpart's charges.

JP Nadda accused Sonia Gandhi of 'lowly politics'.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had called the lockdown ill-prepared.

Nadda said, “The entire world is fighting the Coronavirus infection.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, this country of 130 crore people is also fighting Coronavirus.

At such a time, Sonia Gandhi's statement that the lockdown wasn't planned properly, is an example of lowly politics.” Watch the video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: 'Punjab, Rajasthan did it...': BJP chief JP Nadda counters Sonia Gandhi's lockdown charge https://t.co/Yk7EXEoet5 3 hours ago

zacknaga2

Zakie Noudi RT @Neiphiu_Rio: In addition to the earlier sanction of ₹38Lacs to the Dy. Comm'rs of #Nagaland from the Chief Minister Relief Fund an amou… 7 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times 'Punjab, Rajasthan did it...': BJP chief JP Nadda counters Sonia Gandhi's lockdown charge https://t.co/Yk7EXEoet5 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.