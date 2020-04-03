BANG Showbiz Birthday Boy Eddie Murphy's top 5 films! #EddieMurphy #Celebrity #Birthday https://t.co/AZAQT0wbp6 13 minutes ago

YouKey #CliffBooth #S3GIT9 #OUATIH RT @GoldDerby: Happy birthday to #Oscar nominee #EddieMurphy! Celebrate by taking a look back at 13 of his greatest films, ranked worst to… 16 minutes ago

Gold Derby Happy birthday to #Oscar nominee #EddieMurphy! Celebrate by taking a look back at 13 of his greatest films, ranked… https://t.co/NU79QuuM16 16 minutes ago

Emily Moore Happy 59th Birthday to Eddie Murphy! My favorite films are Beverly Hills Cop and Dolomite Is My Name. What are some… https://t.co/PGvYJY7YLa 52 minutes ago

Liam 'the theatre online hero' Dalley It’s Eddie Murphy’s birthday today what are your favourite Eddie Murphy films?(stand up counts) Here are mine.… https://t.co/2gZD1FkmOA 1 hour ago

Jonathan Sloman (!) It's Eddie Murphy's birthday. His biography was written after he'd only made 4 films. Naturally there's some paddin… https://t.co/wzSsx0n9TY 3 hours ago

KoolestAFC RT @Vanjpes: In amongst his other achievements, I always appreciate Eddie Murphy (BOTD) had given three outstanding performances in three d… 7 hours ago