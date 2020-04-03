Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Birthday Boy Eddie Murphy's top 5 films!

Birthday Boy Eddie Murphy's top 5 films!

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Birthday Boy Eddie Murphy's top 5 films!

Birthday Boy Eddie Murphy's top 5 films!

Eddie Murphy is now 59-years-old!

So, to celebrate his birthday, we're listing his Top 5 films!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Birthday Boy Eddie Murphy's top 5 films! #EddieMurphy #Celebrity #Birthday https://t.co/AZAQT0wbp6 13 minutes ago

S3GIT9

YouKey #CliffBooth #S3GIT9 #OUATIH RT @GoldDerby: Happy birthday to #Oscar nominee #EddieMurphy! Celebrate by taking a look back at 13 of his greatest films, ranked worst to… 16 minutes ago

GoldDerby

Gold Derby Happy birthday to #Oscar nominee #EddieMurphy! Celebrate by taking a look back at 13 of his greatest films, ranked… https://t.co/NU79QuuM16 16 minutes ago

Emily_Is_Moore

Emily Moore Happy 59th Birthday to Eddie Murphy! My favorite films are Beverly Hills Cop and Dolomite Is My Name. What are some… https://t.co/PGvYJY7YLa 52 minutes ago

dalley_liam

Liam 'the theatre online hero' Dalley It’s Eddie Murphy’s birthday today what are your favourite Eddie Murphy films?(stand up counts) Here are mine.… https://t.co/2gZD1FkmOA 1 hour ago

SquidyUK

Jonathan Sloman (!) It's Eddie Murphy's birthday. His biography was written after he'd only made 4 films. Naturally there's some paddin… https://t.co/wzSsx0n9TY 3 hours ago

LookAtKaysToes

KoolestAFC RT @Vanjpes: In amongst his other achievements, I always appreciate Eddie Murphy (BOTD) had given three outstanding performances in three d… 7 hours ago

LucyTrodd

Lucy Trodd Bloomin' LOVE #EddieMurphy. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING EDDIE! One of my comedy idols. Recently I notice we've been revisi… https://t.co/1KuOr0kzba 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.